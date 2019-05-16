|
Farley Sineath Shuler
Marion, SC - Farley Sineath Shuler, 72, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at MUSC of Florence, surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Marion. The family will receive friends after the service in the sanctuary.
Mr. Shuler was born in Columbia, SC a son of the late Glenn and Maree Sineath Shuler. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Lynn Hoots Shuler. Mr. Shuler worked in furniture sales most of his life. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Marion. Mr. Shuler was a proud graduate of Clemson University, and avid fan of Clemson Tiger sports. He loved the beach, particularly beach music, and he was an excellent shagger. Mr. Shuler liked to golf and excelled in pool, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Candy Crane Shuler of the home; daughter, Garland Shuler Fisher and her husband, Drew of Greenville, SC; step-sons, Drew Droege of Los Angeles, CA, and Garrett Droege and his wife Abby of Cornelius, NC; grandchildren: Sydney, Britany, Rivers, Carter, Griffin, Henry and Lennon.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 155 Marion, SC 29571.
Published in The Greenville News on May 16, 2019