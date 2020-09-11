Fate Turner
Simpsonville - Fate Turner, 96, of Simpsonville, widower of Bessie Mae Cox Turner, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Fate is survived by his daughters, Mary Ann Dixon of Greenwood, Charlene Campbell of Simpsonville, and step-daughter Katrina Jolley of Simpsonville.
A Graveside Service will be held at Greenville Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Bugles Across America or Wreaths Across America.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. To view the full obituary and make online condolences visit www.CannonByrd.com
