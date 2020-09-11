1/
Fate Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fate's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fate Turner

Simpsonville - Fate Turner, 96, of Simpsonville, widower of Bessie Mae Cox Turner, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Fate is survived by his daughters, Mary Ann Dixon of Greenwood, Charlene Campbell of Simpsonville, and step-daughter Katrina Jolley of Simpsonville.

A Graveside Service will be held at Greenville Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Bugles Across America or Wreaths Across America.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. To view the full obituary and make online condolences visit www.CannonByrd.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
864-757-1771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved