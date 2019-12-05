Services
Fay Elliott Clark

Fay Elliott Clark Obituary
Fay Elliott Clark

Easley - Fay Elliott Clark, 88, of Edinburgh Lane, loving wife of the late William B. Clark, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Born in Oconee County, she was a daughter of the late Raymond C. Elliott and Annie Lenora Norris Elliott.

Mrs. Clark was a graduate of Berea High School, Cecil's Business College and Greenville Technical College. She was retired as Office Manager with J.C. Penny after 27 years of dedicated service. She was past president of the Dacusville Lioness Club and the Dacusville Lions Club. She was also a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Berea. She is lovingly remembered by her friends and family as a giving, generous person who loved others and enjoyed making them smile. She enjoyed travelling internationally and visiting the beach to soak up the sun and collect seashells.

Surviving are her sons, Michael William Clark of Augusta (daughter-in-law Rebecca of Mobile, AL), John Elliott Clark (Martha) of Easley; daughter, Linda Faye Clark of Easley; grandchildren, Ben Clark, Brandon Clark, Jason Clark, Jeff Clark and Jennifer Clark; great-grandchildren, Celeste, Chase, Olivia, Bella, Owen, Cooper, Matthew, Amber, Brady, Will, Jeremiah, and Jordan.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, William Jack Clark; brothers, Lewis Walter Elliott, Norris Elliott, Raymond C Elliott, Jr.; and her sisters, Lula Mae Hester, Jean Bishop, and Mattie Owens.

A graveside service will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery on White Horse Road.

Memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Bethel Baptist Church, 403 Sulphur Springs Rd, Greenville, SC 29617.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
