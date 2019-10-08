Resources
Feaster Vandiver Tribble Iii


1941 - 2019
Feaster Vandiver Tribble Iii Obituary
Feaster Vandiver Tribble, III

Greenville - Feaster Vandiver Tribble III, 77, of whom was loved and known by many as "Van" or "Papa", died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at McCall's Hospice House in Simpsonville, SC. Born October 17, 1941, to the late Virginia Johnson Tribble and Feaster Vandiver Tribble, Jr. of Rock Hill, SC is survived by his Daughter, Carrie Warren Tribble, Grand-Daughter, Carolina Vandiver Biggers and his former Wife, Priscilla Fulcher Pearce and her three children, Alexander Spoon, Michael Spoon and Rachel Glenn. A Memorial Service is being planned and will be announced at a date. Omit flowers. Memorials: McCall's Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Rd. Simpsonville, SC or The Laurel Garden Club of Highlands, NC, www.laurelgardenclubhighlands.com
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 8, 2019
