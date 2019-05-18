|
|
Fena Margaret Stalvey McDaniel
Bishopville - Our beloved Fena Margaret Stalvey McDaniel, 82, died on May 15, 2019 at McLeod Hospice Care in Florence, South Carolina. She was born in Lake City, South Carolina, the daughter of George Frederick Stalvey, Jr. and Fena Mildred Stalvey. She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Don Raemon McDaniel, while she was still attending Columbia College and he was a senior at Clemson in 1956. They were married for 63 years. They moved to Bishopville, SC in 1959, where she beautifully and gracefully served as a farmer's wife for over 42 years and as a doting mother and grandmother who raised four children and nurtured five grandchildren. She devoted her life to her family and the Lord, and to her church and church choir at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Her genuine kindness and expressive love for others was immediately appreciated by all who met her. Her love and mastery of music permeated everything she did and was a gift she happily gave to others.
The funeral service, conducted by Pastor Suzanne Walker, will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bishopville, SC on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. with the burial at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home.
She is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Loula Lee Stalvey. She is survived by her husband Don Raemon, her 4 children: Rae McDaniel (Greta) (Bishopville), Fred McDaniel (Linda) (Clio), Beth McMillan (Scott) (Greenville), and Anna Margaret Doby (Bryan) (Bishopville); and her 5 grandchildren: Elizabeth Jones (Brad), Eleanor Reburn (Ryan), Emmy McDaniel, James Doby, and Hunter McMillan. Our hearts are full due to her passing, partly from grief but mostly from the joy of knowing such a beautiful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and true friend.
Memorials may be made to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Choir, P.O. Box 167, Bishopville, SC 29010. The family would like to especially thank her Church, her friends, Dr. John B. Pate and his staff, and McLeod Hospice Care for their love and care. For more details about the service, please visit www.hancockelmorehill.com
Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in The Greenville News on May 18, 2019