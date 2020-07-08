Floree Elkins

Floree ElkinsBromall, PA - Floree McKelvey Elkins was born in Greenville, South Carolina and died in Broomall, Pennsylvania on June 29, 2020 at the age of 102. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Emma McKelvey and her husband. Her early education was completed in the public schools of Greenville, and she completed high school in Ashville, NC. She was honored twice at the Annual Centenarian Luncheon hosted by the County of Delaware in Pennsylvania. While in Greenville, Mrs. Elkins attended Gethsemane Baptist Church. She is survived by two sisters, Mary McKelvey Welch of Nashville, TN and Grace McKelvey Gary of Greenville, SC, one brother, Walter McKelvey, Sr. (Loretta) of Columbia, SC, a very special niece, Joan Bennett of New York, a host of other nieces, many nephews, and devoted caretakers Bruce (Barbara) Dearnley and family of Maple Glen, PA. Interment will take place at 11:00 AM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Church. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Elkins will take place later.