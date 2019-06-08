|
Florence M. Hale
Mount Pleasant - Florence M. Hale, 92, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of William R. Hale, III died Thursday, June 6, 2019. Her Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7 Shannon Drive, Greenville, SC 29615 at 2:00 pm. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.
Florence was born April 17, 1927 in Lexington, North Carolina, daughter of the late Herbert McAbee and the late Effie Hindman McAbee. She was a long time choir director at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Greenville, SC and Music Teacher at Pelham Road Elementary School from 1973-1992. As well as a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, she was also a member of The Music Club of Greenville.
She is survived by her husband, William R. Hale, III of Myrtle Beach, SC; son, Thomas Hale (Ivy) of Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Leslie Lawrence (Lorin) of Mount Pleasant, SC; son, Mark Hale (Mary Ann) of Taylors, SC; grandchildren, Leigh Hubbard (William Galligan) of Providence, RI, Amber Willoughby (Blake) of Summerville, SC, McLain Hubbard (Sarah Elizabeth Crouse) of Seneca, SC, Lauren Hale of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jordan Hale of Wilmington, NC, Adriane Willis (Nick) of Central, SC, Reid Lawrence of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was preceded in death by her son, William R. Hale, IV.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Music Club of Greenville Scholarship Fund, 8 Badger Drive, Taylors, SC 29687. Make checks payable to The Music Club of Greenville.
Published in The Greenville News on June 8, 2019