Florence Gillem Pressly
Lexington, KY - Florence Gillem Pressly
August 12, 1921 - September 17, 2020
"...for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee."
-John Donne
A little over a year ago, Florence Pressly left her beloved Greenville and moved to Lexington, KY, to a wonderful apartment at the Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm to be near her daughter Susan and son-in-law Scott. On the day before the move, some of her former students surprised her with a lovely birthday luncheon at the Poinsett Club.
Just as Lexington was adjusting to this force of nature that it had acquired, COVID hit and Florence (endearingly known as the "Titanium Magnolia" by her daughters) was forced into isolation: a most unnatural situation. Although her fortitude, resilience and determination were ever present, it was a challenging time.
On August 12, 2020, even though no one was allowed to visit or share normal celebratory traditions, Florence marked her 99th birthday in Lexington. The pandemic did not stop those who love her from expressing their heartfelt best wishes. Ninety-nine roses arrived from her former students, ninety-nine cupcakes were delivered for residents and staff to enjoy in honoring her birthday, and she received well over 100 cards. It was a grand celebration of a grand lady who had obviously touched so many lives. On that day, residents from other areas of the facility who saw the slew of flowers arrive, asked, "Who is she?" Staff responded," You should meet her."
On September 17, 2020, Florence peacefully slipped away, knowing she had celebrated an amazing 99th birthday and was surrounded by love both near and far.
Florence Adele Gillem Pressly was born August 12, 1921 in Birmingham, Alabama to Jennings Frederick ("Jenks") Gillem and Florence Marguerite Coffin Gillem. She was reared in Birmingham, attended Ramsay High School and received a full scholarship to Birmingham Southern College. She then finished her undergraduate education at Sweet Briar College in Virginia in 1942.
As graduation coincided with WWII, she immediately began practicing her social work with the Red Cross in Tampa, Florida, where her father had volunteered and was based as head of Special Ops in the Philippines. While there she met a handsome lieutenant from South Carolina, James Boyce Pressly. On January 14, 1944 they married and the rest is history: he was the love of her life and visa versa.
As the times would have it, Florence and Jim were not able to settle down immediately. They moved from post to post during the war and the Korean conflict; to Due West, SC, to practice general medicine; to Nashville for Jim's training in radiology, to Gadsden, AL for a brief stint and finally to Greenville where Jim joined Dr. Sam Fisher to practice radiology. And,..Florence still managed to have four children!
Once her children were beyond dependency, Florence returned to school - this time to Converse College to attain the M.A.T. in English Literature. Upon completion and with a Ford Grant, she taught at Greer High School. During her several years there she was honored with the "Star Teacher Award," as top teacher of the school. She then moved her love of teaching to Christ Church Episcopal School, where she taught senior English numerous years and also offered an extension of their educational experience through summer European travel.
A list of Florence's organizations, clubs and other civic contributions would read like a library listing. However, it is not those things for which she will be remembered. She was a natural teacher and social worker: that was obvious by the way she touched so many lives. Her wit and humor would draw you in, as she could find levity in everyday chaos and mishaps that would put even the worst day in proper perspective. Her intellect was boundless: she was a scholar of literature, poetry and English history, loved Greek mythology, was an avid reader and a talented writer. She adored travel and the way it expanded one's world of experience and thinking. She had a soft spot for animals and was known to have a virtual pound when living on the mountain during the earlier days in Greenville. She was forever true to her Alabama roots, always calling that state "home" and ready for Roll-Tide football every fall. So befitting was her love for her home state that her first grandchildren came out with "Bama" when she asked them to call her "Barma." The name was absolutely perfect!
More than anything, faith, family and friends were the heart of Florence Pressly. She was always proud to say that she was a "cradle Episcopalian," worshipping beside her mother at Saint Mary's in Birmingham and practicing wherever she went in life. Her pure faith gave her strength through a life that spanned wars, domestic rioting, natural disasters, loss of loved ones, terrorism, and then pandemics. If there is one gift alone that she, along with her husband Jim, gave their children, it is the gift of faith. It is the greatest gift of all.
Lucky was the person who was Florence's friend. She was fiercely loyal and always there in good times and in bad. Her thoughtfulness was constant, whether it was through handwritten notes, cards, phone calls or visits. She loved not only giving of herself, but also giving gifts, and derived great pleasure from seeking out just the right gift for someone.
Florence's family was her heart: having been an only child, it was uncanny just how much she enjoyed having the entire group together, along with the usual chaos it created. Her joy was special occasions - birthdays, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas were always memorable because of that, as she put great thought and creativity into every detail. Her marvelous wit colored the way her children approached life, as they learned at an early age that comic relief is a necessary part of happiness. Laughter was medicine in Florence's household. She was always there for all generations, with a patient ear, an open heart and loving guidance.
Florence was predeceased by her husband, Dr. James Boyce Pressly; her son, James Boyce Pressly, Jr.; and her grandson, James Boyce Pressly III. She is survived by her son, Dr. Jennings Gillem Pressly (Anna); two daughters: Adele Pressly Snyder (Howard) and Dr. Susan Pressly Lephart (Scott); grandchildren Dr. Mary Earle Pressly Garrison (Kevin), Truitt Pressly Culbreth (Zack), Cece Pressly Moose (Andy), Jenny Pressly Stewart (Will), Jennings Hudnall Snyder, Robert Welles Snyder (Caty), Boyce Pressly Snyder, and Florence Adele Snyder; eight great grandchildren, and her cherished cat Zander.
A memorial service and celebration of a life well-lived will be held in Greenville at a later date, due to the COVID virus. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind - New York at donate.guidingeyes.org
; Anglican Digest, Hillspeak, Eureka Springs, AK 72362-9705; or to The Florence Pressly Memorial Fund at Christ Church Episcopal School, 245 Cavalier Drive, Greenville, SC 29607 or to a charity of choice
.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.; online tributes at www.mackeycenturydrive.com