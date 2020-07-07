Floride Gulledge Carter
Greenville - Mrs. Floride Gulledge Carter passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020. A native of Sumter County, South Carolina, she was the fifth child of Edmund T. Gulledge, Sr. and Lucy Coulter Gulledge. She grew up on Gulcou Farms in Wedgefield, SC surrounded by her loving brothers, four older and one younger. She was Miss VFW of Sumter, traveling to New York and playing the piano at Carnegie Hall (where she was 1st runner up).
Floride was a graduate of her beloved Converse College where, during her senior year she was crowned "May Queen" and introduced to Rex
Carter, a young attorney and South Carolina legislator from the Upstate. The two were set up on a blind date by Rex's law school classmate, Frank Eppes. Floride married Rex in November of 1955 and moved to Greenville. There, she found her greatest joy in life in being a mother to her three children, Lucy Carter Ault (Gary), Kim Carter Johnson (Hank) and Rex Carter, Jr. (Ginger). She was predeceased by husband Rex Carter in 2014.
Mrs. Carter is also survived by five grandchildren, Jessica Johnson, Carter Massingill (Camden), Hayes Wynn (Brayden), Rex Carter, III, Wells Carter, and one great granddaughter, Sophia Coulter Massingill. She has one surviving brother, Carl Oliver "Buddy" Gulledge. She was predeceased by brothers Ed Gulledge, Jr., C.J. Gulledge, Lucius Gulledge, and Gordon Gulledge.
Words cannot sufficiently express the family's gratitude for the care so lovingly provided by Rex and Ginger Carter over the past two years, which allowed Floride to reside at home amongst her family. Additionally, the family thanks Irene Sullivan, Lawanda Henderson, and Kim Clemons, who were also caregivers and special friends to Floride.
Floride kept busy as an active member of Augusta Road Baptist Church for 64 years and as a Meals on Wheels Volunteer for 25 years. She loved her bridge and book clubs (and her "lunch bunch") and was an avid reader until the day she passed.
The Carters were married for 59 years and shared a life filled with family, many friends, politics, and travel. They often retreated to Pawley's Island where children and grandchildren could play on the beach with Floride or talk Gamecock football while attempting to catch fish with Rex.
Floride had a vibrant personality and was the life of the party. She loved nothing more than being with her large family of 14 for Sunday dinners and holidays. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
A graveside ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make donations in the name of Floride Gulledge Carter to Augusta Road Baptist Church, or the charity of their choice
.
"A band of angels coming after me, coming for to carry me home."
