Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Florine Estelle Longley

Florine Estelle Longley Obituary
Florine Estelle Longley

Greenville - Florine Estelle "Stella" Longley, 90, of Greenville, died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Born in Walhalla, SC, she was the daughter of the late Shannon and Rosa Landreth.

Stella was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a wonderful cook and was well known for her Mac-n-Cheese and her beautiful flowers. She loved music and sang with Jimmy Wilson and the Orchettes under the stage name of Kitty Shurell.

She is survived by her three children, Sandy (Phillip) Thomas, Pocahontas "Poke" (Mark) McDonald, David (Dana) Longley; daughter-in-law, Lenora Love Galloway; twelve grandchildren, Diana Simpson, Melodie Maes, Tricia Dyar, Jamie Mitchell, Donna Thomas, Betsy Sorenson, Steven Thomas, Alicia Leopard, Holly Thomas, Christy Thomas, Josiah Longley, and Amber Rice; fifteen great grandchildren, Darren Czerkies, Easton Quattlebaum, Mackenzie Tinkham, Presley and James Sorenson, Adam, Maren, and Nathan Thomas, Diamond and Dontavis Thomas, Elijah Dover and Konnor Adams, Nora Jane, Rush, and Macy Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Deyerle "Don" Longley in 2017; son, Gary Simpson; grandson, Shannon Simpson; siblings, Jim Landreth, Smokey Landreth, Thelma Landreth, and Evelyn White;

A visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
