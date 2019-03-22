Florine McKinney Boiter



Greenville - Florine McKinney Boiter, 95, wife of the late Lawrence Odell Boiter, of Greenville, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019.



Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Clarence C. and Margaret Louise Hughes McKinney.



Florine was a member of White Oak Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was in the Women's Circle and helped in Vacation Bible School. She and her best friend, Alice Zachary were the Bereavement Committee for years.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and wonderful neighbor and friend to many. She loved to bake bread and give it away to all. She was always sewing for her children and grandchildren and made many smocked day gowns and afghans for each one.



Mama's greatest hope was that all her family and friends would accept Jesus Christ as their personal Savior.



She is survived by daughters, Jennifer Boling (Mike) and Elizabeth Zeller (Richard); son, Larry Boiter (Gloria); grandchildren, Brooke Gravett (Brady), Brent Boling (Holly), Todd Boiter, B.J. Boling (Katie), Ryan Boiter (Maranda), Caroline and Jackson Zeller; great grandchildren, Garrett and Addie Boling, Callie and Clare Gravett, Gus, Carson and Julia Boling, Zen Robinson, and Logan Boiter; and sister, Jamie McKinney O'Connell.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Morris McKinney.



The family would like to thank Team Careforce and Open Arms Hospice for all their love and support.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown with the family receiving friends following the service.



Memorials may be made to White Oak Baptist Church, 1805 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29609.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary