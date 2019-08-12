Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Clearview Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Clearview Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Riddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Riddle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Riddle Obituary
Floyd Riddle

Travelers Rest, SC - James Floyd Riddle, 88, of Travelers Rest, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Carl Noah and Annie Moore Riddle. Mr. Riddle was a U.S. Army veteran of Korea; he was retired from area Textiles having worked for Abney Mills and Mt. Vernon Dryer Felts and he was a member of Clearview Baptist Church.

Surviving is his wife Sue Boling Riddle; two sons, Blake Riddle(Sharon) and Steve Riddle; three step-children, Margaret Reese (Phillip), Kenny Moore and Emily Fowler (Wayne); 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will held at 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon at Clearview Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45PM Tuesday at the church prior to the service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Howze Mortuary
Download Now