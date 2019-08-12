|
Floyd Riddle
Travelers Rest, SC - James Floyd Riddle, 88, of Travelers Rest, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Carl Noah and Annie Moore Riddle. Mr. Riddle was a U.S. Army veteran of Korea; he was retired from area Textiles having worked for Abney Mills and Mt. Vernon Dryer Felts and he was a member of Clearview Baptist Church.
Surviving is his wife Sue Boling Riddle; two sons, Blake Riddle(Sharon) and Steve Riddle; three step-children, Margaret Reese (Phillip), Kenny Moore and Emily Fowler (Wayne); 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will held at 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon at Clearview Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45PM Tuesday at the church prior to the service.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 12, 2019