Floyd Slate Dennis
Catonsville, MD - Floyd Slate Dennis, husband of Virginia Peacock Dennis, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, in Catonsville, MD.
Born April 5, 1929 in Spencer, NC, he was the son of the late Floyd Taft Dennis and Ruth Swicegood Dennis.
Slate served his country from 1950 to 1952 in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. A mechanical engineering graduate of Clemson University, he retired from J.P. Stevens as Division Engineering Manager after 23 years of service. He continued his career as a Product Design Consultant at Gates Formed-Fibre Products, Inc., Auburn, Maine and Consulting Engineer at Clark, Cutler, McDermott Co., Franklin, Massachusetts. He was awarded several patents during the course of his career.
An avid fisherman, his one regret was not being able to teach his grandchildren Elizabeth, Lindsay, and Anna to fish. Debilitating health for a number of years prevented this. He kept his boat and old Toyota truck that pulled it in hopes. Slate loved God, family, country and nature. He and his wife were members of John Knox Presbyterian Church in Greenville for many years.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son Mark Dennis, and his sister Louise Walser.
He is survived by his loving wife Virginia of 60+ years; his son Stephen and wife Allison Dennis, of Columbia, MD; and his daughter-in-law Deborah Dennis of Greenville, SC. Also surviving are sisters Doris Hall, of Orangeburg, SC; Sherrell Hedrick, of Lexington, NC; Gayle (Rick) Prentice, of Spencer, NC; and one brother Keith (Lorene) Dennis, of Orangeburg, SC.
The family will receive family, friends, and visitors from 7-9pm on Thursday, 21 February 2019, at the Summersett Funeral Home in Salisbury, NC.
A funeral service will be held at the Central United Methodist Church, Spencer, NC, starting at 10am on Friday, 22 February 2019, followed by graveside services at Rowan Memorial Park, in Salisbury, NC with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the NC National Guard and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial donations can be made to John Knox Presbyterian Church, 35 Shannon Dr, Greenville, SC 29615; or Charlestown United Protestant Church, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville MD 21228.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 20, 2019