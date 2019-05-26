Services
Easley, SC - Forester Brett Miller, 52, of Easley passed away on May 1, 2019, lovingly surrounded by his family. With an unfailing sense of humor and devoid of any self-pity, Brett had battled incurable brain cancer for 15 months.

He was born in Washington, D.C. on June 4, 1966 to Mr. and Mrs. Christopher S. Miller. Brett spent most of his youth in Longwood, Florida where he and his two brothers enjoyed an idyllic childhood and had many great adventures together. Brett's family moved back to northern Virginia where he graduated from Fauquier High School in Warrenton, VA. After high school, Brett returned to Florida where he received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

In Mississippi Brett met his wife Jill and they eventually selected the Greenville area as the place they wanted to raise a family. Brett worked for most of his professional life as a self- employed real estate appraiser. Brett truly loved and embraced the city of Greenville and became a Clemson Tiger fan.

Brett was defined by his love of family, generosity, and his gracious humanity.

Brett was predeceased by his father, Christopher S. Miller Sr. He is survived by his wife Jill, son Donovan, daughter Reyna and son Vayden. Brett is also survived by his mother Sally Smith Miller of Vero Beach, Florida; brother C. Scott Miller, Jr. (Valerie), of Melbourne Beach, Florida and Todd M. Miller (Jennifer) of Wauchula, Florida.

Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit Brett's memorial page at https://www.cremationsocietyofsc.com/m/obituaries/Forester-Miller/Memories
Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019
