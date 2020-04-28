|
|
Dr. Forrest Kay Huntington
Greenville - Dr. Forrest Kay Huntington, 89, of Greenville shuffled off his mortal coil on April 27. Originally from Fayetteville, AR, he was a son of the late Dr. & Mrs. R. H. and Kathleen Butt Huntington. He received both his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Rochester in NY. He completed his medical residency at the NC Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC before serving two years as a Captain in the medical corps of the US Army's 2nd Battalion, 14th Armored Cavalry in Bad Kissingen, Germany. Thereafter, he completed his residency in internal medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY and finished his fellowship in gastroenterology at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Kay came to Greenville in 1963 to start his private practice in internal medicine with Dr. John C. Muller, eventually growing that practice to include Drs. Muller, Huntington, Barnard, & Stephenson. He later joined Gastroenterology Associates, the practice from which he eventually retired after a long, distinguished career serving Greenville's medical community. His tenure included a year as chief of the medical staff at Greenville Memorial Hospital and his eventual induction into the American College of Physicians.
He is pre-deceased by his first wife, Anne Cornelia King, the mother of his three children, Elizabeth, Sarah, and David.
In 1975, he married the love of his life, Betty Gilreath of Greenville. For 45 years, he has been "Daddy Kay" to her three children, Amy, Molly, and Jervey. Kay & Betty's marriage has been filled with love, passion, and adventure as there are few corners of the Earth that did not eventually carry the memory of their footsteps. Of all the places they visited, their favorite was Cashiers, NC where they made many happy memories grooming their plat of earth nestled in the folds of the Blue Ridge.
Kay was a voracious reader and storehouse of many historical facts and witty observances. He was known for his ribald sense of humor and frequent output of poems penned for toasts, celebrations, and expressions of his own spiritual journey. He loved to be out in nature and contemplate its many hues and patterns. He was always a delightful and engaging host and guest to whomever found their way into his company.
Dr. Huntington is pre-deceased by his sister, Lynne Premselaar. He is survived by his wife, Betty and their 6 children, Elizabeth Huntington of Gerrardstown, WV, Sarah Huntington of Paris, VA, David Huntington of Decatur, GA, Amy Hawke of Charlotte, NC, Molly Byington of Charlotte, NC, and Jervey Inglesby of Greenville, SC; as well as 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brother, Robert H. Huntington Jr. of Portland, OR, and sister, Mary Kathleen Huntington of Washington, DC.
Kay's remains will be interred at Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Greenville where he and Betty were married and members for many years. A befitting memorial will be planned as social norms allow.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020