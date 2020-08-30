Frances "Carolyn" Abbott
Alpharetta - Frances "Carolyn" Abbott, 85, wife of the late James "Jimmy" Abbott, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Born October 8, 1934, in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late O'Neal and Evelyn Beeks Anders.
Carolyn was a devoted member of Berea First Baptist Church where she was active in the Reaching Center and the Friendship Group of Berea. She also played the piano at nursing home facilities with the Berea Outreach Ministry.
Carolyn graduated from Parker High School in 1952, and earned her Associates Degree from Winthrop College in 1954. She established her career as a legal secretary in 1955. She began working for Judge Clement. F. Haynesworth, 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, in 1974, and retired from the US Probation Office in 1999. After retirement, Carolyn continued working, when needed, at the Wyche Law Firm in Greenville, SC.
She is survived by daughter, Amy Todd (Craig), of Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren, Jake Todd, Emma Todd, and Ryan Todd, of Alpharetta, GA; sister, Linda Vaughan (Bill), of Powdersville, SC; brother, Bobby Anders (Anita), of Powder Springs, GA; nieces, Cindy Davis, of Myrtle Beach, SC, Kyle Whitfield, of Walhalla, SC, and Ann Walker (Mark), of Archdale, NC; and nephews, Brian Vaughan (Paige), of Simpsonville, SC, Todd Anders, of Lexington, KY, Lance Anders (Tamara), of Woodstock, GA, and Tommy Abbott (Tricia), of Greenville, SC.
The graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitors and attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. A memorial service will be held at a later date for those that may be unable to attend the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea First Baptist Church Reaching Center, 529 Farrs Bridge Rd, Greenville, SC 29611.
Condolences and "Hugs From Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.