Services
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Oakbrook Memorial Park
Hodges - Frances Ann Burry Cann, widow of Elic Rayburn Cann, formerly of Nation Rd, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at NHC of Mauldin.

Born in Charleston County, she was a daughter of S.R."Steedley-Roe" and Mary Frances Moon Burry. She was a homemaker and a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church.

Surviving are: two sons, Ryan Elic Cann (Amy) of Greer and Aaron Cann of Union, a daughter Kimberly Hill (Timothy) of Union, and three step-daughters, Phyllis "Penny" McClintock of Hodges, Linda Baker of Columbia, Teresa Shahan (Steve) of Washington State, eighteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was the last member of her immediate family.

Graveside services will be held at 4:00 PM Friday at Oakbrook Memorial Park with Rev. Charles Robertson officiating.

The family is at their respective homes. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville at 113 Mills Ave, Greenville, SC 29605 or The of Greenville at 123 W Antrim Dr, Greenville, SC 29607. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 11, 2019
