Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
(803) 359-6118
Frances Cameron
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
Columbia - Frances Cameron, 65, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born November 9, 1953 in Walterboro, SC, to the late Raymond Lee Chaplin, Jr. and Mary Anne Reed Chaplin. Frances was a teacher and graduated from USC and Furman University with Master's Degrees specializing in Reading Disabilities. She taught in the Texas and South Carolina school systems.

Frances is survived by her brother, Raymond Lee Chaplin, III (Kathleen) of Draper, UT; sister, Marietta Chaplin Staton of Lexington, SC; nephew, Raymond Lee Chaplin, IV of Draper, UT; niece, Jennifer Alison Bernabe (Richard) of Greer, SC; grandniece, Alison Leigh Bernabe of Greer, SC; uncle, Tom Reed (Gail) of Columbia, SC, and dear friend, David Childs of Columbia, SC.

Fran's family is deeply grateful for the love and care she received at Agape Hospice House.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the Parish Hall. Frances loved animals, and she would appreciate all memorials be made to an animal .

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 14, 2019
