Frances Catherine Berry
Greenville - Frances Catherine Berry 95, of Greenville, SC, wife of the late Francis Edward Berry entered into rest on October 9, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mercantile Funeral Home- Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC. Burial will be in Mt. of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at Mercantile Funeral Home-Johnston Chapel.
Mrs. Berry was a native of Ward, SC and was the daughter of the late Jefferson Thaddeus Berry and Fannie Christian Strom.
Survivors include two sons, Francis Colie (Shirley), Gene Strom (Caryn); one daughter, Cathy Jane (John) Crabtree; one daughter-in-law, Linda Berry; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Charles Edward Berry.
The family extends its' heartfelt gratitude to Ibby Bradford, Catherine's friend and caregiver for the past 12 years. The family also thanks the staff of Providence Care for their care and kindness.
Memorials may be made to Northgate Baptist Church, 633 Summit Dr., Greenville, SC 29609. You may view the full Obit at www.edgefieIdmer cantilefh.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019