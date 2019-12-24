|
|
Frances Coker
Pelzer - Frances Gilliam Coker, 100, widow of Charles W. Coker, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Fred W. and Lois Gilliam, and was the oldest member of Washington Baptist Church, Ware Place.
Surviving are daughters, Ann Coker McAllister, Faye Coker Thompson (Guyton) and Charlene Coker Settle; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by sons-in-law, Dean McAllister and Dennis Settle; and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 28, at 11:00 a.m. at Washington Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Her family requests memorials be made to Washington Baptist Church, 208 Washington Church Road, Pelzer, SC 29669.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019