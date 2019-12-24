|
Frances Deal Medford
Canton - Frances Deal Medford, 86, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Silver Bluff Village. Frances was born in Macon County on September 19, 1933, to the late William Logan and Beulah "Bida" Jane Holland Deal. Frances enjoyed going camping and was known for her great country cooking and was active in her church.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Deal; sisters, Betty Mehaffey, and Louise Hooper.
Frances is survived by her loving husband, Charles D. Medford; brother, William Berlon Deal; sisters, Lois Ann Bressler, Phillis Wilson, and Helen Palvinet; and special friends Stanley and Cheryl Watson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 27, in the chapel of Garrett Funerals and Cremations. Burial will follow at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Haywood County Meals on Wheels at 157 Paragon Pkwy. Suite 300, Clyde, NC 28721.
