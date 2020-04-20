|
Frances E. Mitchell
Greenville - Frances E. Mitchell, lifelong resident of Greenville, died suddenly on April 19, 2020. She was 82.
She graduated from Greenville Senior High School and began her career working for Mills Steele Studios as a model and assistant. Not long after graduation, she was introduced to an Air Force mechanic named Charles "Charlie" J. (who she lovingly referred to as "Johnny") Mitchell and they married shortly thereafter, a marriage lasting over 58 years!
After raising four children she went back to work at K-Mart and subsequently Home Depot before retiring in 2013. She and Johnny traveled the United States thousands of miles every year with their dog seeing every sight there was to see, really, we literally have 1 million pictures to prove it. She loved flowers, lighthouses, old barns, reading, painting and being with her family. Her heart was pure love and peace and everyone who had the pleasure of being around her felt every bit of her love for them.
She was preceded in death by her father William J. Taylor, her mother, Mildred Gray Taylor Peden and her husband, Charles "Charlie" J. "Johnny" Mitchell
She is survived by her siblings, Robert "Butch" Taylor, John Peden and Frances Peden, her children Sheen M. Mitchell, Ann (Tony) Pitman, Glynnis M. (John) Judy, and Charles J. "Charlie" (Carmen) Mitchell, Jr.; five grandchildren, Ariel J. Pitman and her fiancé Alex J. Sparra, Tyler M. (Jodie) Mitchell, Austin H. Mitchell, John J. "Jake" Judy, Samuel M. Judy; and one great grandchild, Ellery Jo Mitchell.
Many thanks to those who touched her life over the years with their love and support. You know who you are and how much you meant to her.
Due to the current pandemic situation, there will be a private, immediate family service only. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Graceland East Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m. Those wishing to show support are welcome to attend the graveside service but must remain in their cars per current guidelines.
To the friends and relatives of Mrs. Mitchell, the body will lie in state on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. for those that wish to come in to view Frances and sign the register book.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mom loved flowers, but she also loved her church. Memorials can be made to Living Hope Presbyterian Church, 318 Hillcrest Drive, Greer, SC 29651.
Mrs. Mitchell's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on her obituary tribute wall and to send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020