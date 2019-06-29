|
Frances Flack Whitmire
Greenville - Frances Flack Whitmire, 92, died peacefully June 27, 2019 in Abbeville. Mrs. Whitmire was born in Westminster, SC on May 17, 1927, the fifth of six children born to the late Homer and Myrtle Clark Flack.
Reared in Greenville, she graduated from Greenville High School and attended Furman University. Her career in Greenville included employment with Triangle Construction Company, Independent Life Insurance Company, and Southern Bank Operations Center. Mrs. Whitmire was the loving wife of the late William Donald Whitmire and a devoted member of West Gantt First Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Walter Thomas Whitmire.
Mrs. Whitmire is survived by her son, William David Whitmire, and his wife, Laurie; grandchildren, Grace Anne Whitmire and William Payne Whitmire; great-granddaughter, Ella Harrison, all of Abbeville; sister, Sarah Lange, of Greenville; brother-in-law, Thomas Whitmire, of Greenville; sister-in-law, Sarah Williams, and her husband, Jerry, of Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 6:00PM - 7:00PM, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel and 12:00PM - 1:00PM, Monday, July 1, 2019 in West Gantt First Baptist Church, Greenville. Funeral services will begin at 1:00PM in the church. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations are made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, 1442 Harper Street, Augusta, GA 30901 in remembrance of Frances and in honor of her great-granddaughter, Ella Harrison.
The family is at the home in Abbeville.
Published in The Greenville News on June 29, 2019