1/1
Frances Fotini Chamberlain
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Fotini Chamberlain

Boulder - February 15, 1947 - July 2, 2020

Frances Chamberlain passed away in Boulder, Colorado, at the home of family friend and honorary sister, Sally Lasater.

Frances is preceded in death by husband, Marion F. Craig; parents Magdalene A. Flannery (William W. Flannery), Ernest Couloheras and J. Barclay Chamberlain; and sister, Louise B. Jimenez.

She is survived by sister Georgia Chamberlain (John F. Foulkrod); nieces Olivia and Catherine Foulkrod, and her beloved Class of 1995.

Frances was Professor Emeritus of Landscape Architecture, Clemson University. She earned a BA from the University of Texas and an MLA from the University of Virginia. She helped launch Clemson's Landscape Architecture program, and championed the South Carolina Botanical Garden's "Nature-Based Sculpture Program".

If you would like to honor her memory, stand up for what you believe is fair and true. Marvel at nature's beauty.

Services will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church beginning at 10 AM online via livestream. (Visit stsophiagoc.org).

Interment follows at Mission South Burial Park.

Contributions may be made to Frances Chamberlain Memorial Scholarship Fund clemson.edu/isupportcu, (864) 656-5896 or Clemson University, Annual Giving Office, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with

PORTER LORING MORTUARY

1101 MCCULLOUGH AVENUE

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212 - (210) 227-8221




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
10:00 AM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved