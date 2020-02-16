|
|
Frances H. Hipp
Greer - Frances Tripp Henderson Hipp, 87, passed away February 14, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Noah and Ethel Reid Tripp, she was a retired employee of Milliken, Armitage Plant, a retired employee of Hipp Plumbing, and a member of Peoples Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher. Frances started and co-founded Back Yard Bible School as an outreach of the church.
Surviving are her husband, Curtis C. Hipp of the home; one son, Charles D. Henderson (Alecia) of Lyman; two stepdaughters, Tammy Davenport and Lesa Bright (Randy) all of Greer; one stepson, Curt Hipp of Greer; four sisters, Irene Truman Taylor of Pelzer, Sue Benya of Alabama, Martha Ann Newsome of Central and Mary Jamerson of Greenville; nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Her granddaughter, Tonya Miller was her loving caregiver.
She was also predeceased by two brothers, Roy and Robert Tripp.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Peoples Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Larry Padgett and Rev. Jerry Brunson. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Michael Benya, Daniel Woosley, Cory Stacks, Tommy Hayes, Ned Newsome and Ja Silvers.
Visitation will be held 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.
Memorials may be made to Peoples Baptist Church, 310 Victor Avenue Ext., Greer, SC 29651.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020