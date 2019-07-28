Services
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Princeton Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Princeton Baptist Church
Frances Henderson Knight

Frances Henderson Knight Obituary
Frances Henderson Knight, 87, widow of William Allen "Bill" Knight, of 18329 Highway 76 West, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home.

Born in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Otto and Willie Ann Quarles Henderson. She was a member of Princeton Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Golden Circle Sunday School class and Young At Heart.

Surviving are; her son Kenneth Neal (Lisa) Knight of Princeton; her daughter; Donna West of Princeton; four brothers, Jimmy (Linda) Henderson of Polk City, FL, Gerald (Denise) Henderson of Taylors, Mark (Jeanette) Henderson of Ware Shoals, and Dennis "Dink" (Robbie) Henderson of Shoals Junction; two sisters, Ruth L. Weathers of Ware Shoals, and Audrey Jean (Joe) Griffin of Taylors; three grandchildren; Dawn (Kevin) Chapman, , Travis Knight, and Phillip Knight; three great-grandchildren; Neal, Tanner and Taylor Chapman; fourteen nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; her special caregivers, Janice Medlock, Gail Rogers, and Katie Davis; and her special grand puppy, Sadie..

Mrs. Knight is preceded in death by parents, her husband, an infant son, a brother and sister-in-law, Truman and Martha Henderson, and a brother-in-law, Earl Weathers.

Funeral services will be at 2 P.M. Monday July 29, 2019 at Princeton Baptist Church with Rev. Andy Boggs and Rev. Brian Dye officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family is at the home and will receive friends Sunday at Princeton Baptist Church from 6-8 P.M. Memorials may be made to Princeton Baptist Church, 18832 Hwy 76 West, Honea Path, SC 29654. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 28, 2019
