Frances Josephine Cogswell Christenberry
Talladega, AL - Frances (Frankie) Josephine Cogswell Christenberry died at her home in Talladega, AL March 7, 2020. She was born May 30, 1922 in Greenville, SC to the late Francis Joseph Pelzer Cogswell and Harriet Augusta Poe Cogswell. Her husband, Thomas E. Christenberry, Jr. predeceased her in 2007. Frankie was also predeceased by her sisters, Harriet C. Gregory, Mary C. Cannon Pressly, and Eugenia C. McCuen and her great-granddaughter, Emerson Juliette Graham.
Frankie graduated in 1939 from Greenville High School after earlier attending prep school at Warrenton Country School in VA. She also graduated from Gunston Hall Junior College in Washington, DC. In Greenville Frankie was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and the Greenville Junior League.
Frankie moved to Talladega in 1959 for her husband's career.
In Talladega she was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church. She served on the Talladega Library Board and was a docent at the Heritage Hall Museum. She also enjoyed memberships in the Highland City Club, the Holly Garden Club and the Talladega Jr Welfare League.
Frankie is survived by three daughters: Harriet C. Heacock(Jim), Frances C. Christenberry(Chip), Catherine C. Warner(Tom). Six grandchildren, Jay Heacock, Harrison Vogelsang(Matt), Temple Hay, Sims Moore, Frances Graham and Mary Catherine Price. Great grandchildren: Charlie, Hallie and Dewey Vogelsang, Aidan Groessl, Chapin and Parker Graham along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Talladega, AL March 13, 2020. Burial will be in Springwood Cemetery, Greenville, SC Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00AM EST.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 206, Talladega, AL 35161.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020