Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Manly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances L. Manly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances L. Manly Obituary
Frances L. Manly

Greenville - Frances L. Manly, 85, of Greenville, widow of the late John William Manly died April 28, 2019.

Born in McComb, MS, she was a daughter of the late Carey and Dora Lee Greer Lansdell.

Frances graduated from Parker High School in 1951 and was an operator with AT & T. She loved the Lord and was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, traveling across the states and other countries.

Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins including her special cousin Sandra Fleming and special nephew Dan Waters.

Her family wishes to thank her three loving caregivers Deanna Beasley, Edna Seawright and Sandy Ball.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 3, 2019, 11am, at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Joel Logan officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland West Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Flowers are welcome but donations may be made to Camp Spearhead, 4806 Old Spartanburg, Taylors, SC 29687 or Tabernacle Children's Home, 3931 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC 29611.

Arrangements by Mackey Funeral and Cremations at Century Dr., online tributes at mackey mortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Mortuary
Download Now