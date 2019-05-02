Frances L. Manly



Greenville - Frances L. Manly, 85, of Greenville, widow of the late John William Manly died April 28, 2019.



Born in McComb, MS, she was a daughter of the late Carey and Dora Lee Greer Lansdell.



Frances graduated from Parker High School in 1951 and was an operator with AT & T. She loved the Lord and was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, traveling across the states and other countries.



Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins including her special cousin Sandra Fleming and special nephew Dan Waters.



Her family wishes to thank her three loving caregivers Deanna Beasley, Edna Seawright and Sandy Ball.



Funeral services will be Friday, May 3, 2019, 11am, at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Joel Logan officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland West Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



Flowers are welcome but donations may be made to Camp Spearhead, 4806 Old Spartanburg, Taylors, SC 29687 or Tabernacle Children's Home, 3931 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC 29611.



Arrangements by Mackey Funeral and Cremations at Century Dr., online tributes at mackey mortuary.com. Published in The Greenville News on May 2, 2019