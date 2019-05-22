|
Frances Lee McCraw
Greenville - Frances Lee McCraw, 79, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
She was born in Greenville to the late Roy Johnson and Nell Waldrop Johnson.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Mark) Foster; a granddaughter, Megan (Curt) Hiott; a great grandson, Michael Hiott; and a brother, James Johnson.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 22, 2019