Frances Lindsay (Wilson) Gunther-Mohr
- - Frances Lindsay (Wilson) Gunther-Mohr died peacefully of natural causes and post-polio syndrome on April 17, 2020 in Columbia, MD, two weeks after her 96th birthday.
She was born on April 4, 1924 in Greenville, South Carolina to William Lindsay Wilson and Sadie Esther Waller Wilson of Crescent Avenue and Wilton Street. Baptized at Christ Episcopal Church in Greenville, she graduated from Greenville High, and attended Winthrop and Furman Universities. Her sister, Maryland Waller Wilson Shytles predeceased her. The Wilsons were long-time members of the Christ Church Episcopal in Greenville, and Frances will be buried in the family plot.
She met her husband, Jean Paul (Paul, JP, Jumpi) Gunther-Mohr of Upper Montclair, New Jersey, on the old campus of Furman University where he was stationed with the Army/Air Force, and they married on St. Patrick's Day in 1945. The couple raised two daughters and enjoyed a happy 55-year marriage. JP died in November, 2000.
The family settled in North Caldwell, New Jersey where Fran was actively involved in band school, PTA, Girl Scouts and community theater. In 1964 JP's career with RCA relocated them to Belo Horizonte and São Paulo, Brazil where they remained for 14 years before retiring to Pine Ridge, Naples, Florida. In Naples, they were regular blood donors and active in the local community. In 2013 Frances moved to Maryland to be closer to family.
Fran served 28 years with the Naples Community Hospital where she was known for her friendliness and medical knowledge. She enjoyed meeting new people, always asking them where they were from, and did they know so and so from there! She loved raising orchids and amaryllis, rich chocolate, a glass of wine, her VW Beetle, her pets and her collection of more than 100 toy rabbits. She lived in many places but she was a true Southerner and one of her favorite expressions was "Bless their hearts, they aren't Southerners and they don't know any better."
Frances contracted polio in 1950 and made a remarkable recovery. At the age of 86, she developed post-polio syndrome which resulted in the inability to stand, and constant pain. Fran donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board to further research in this area.
She is survived by her daughters, Ruth Lindsay Gunther-Mohr Jones (John) of Battle Ground, WA and Piff Gunther-Mohr Fitting (William) of Ellicott City, MD; by her granddaughters, Penelope Lindsay Jones (Christopher DeMayo) of Melrose, MA and Jennifer Ragsdale Blanco (Robert) of Ellicott City, MD; by her great-grandchildren, Cedric and Charles DeMayo of Melrose, MA and Nora and Reidar Blanco of Ellicott City, MD; and by her niece Carol Gunther-Mohr of Chapel Hill, NC and nephew John Gunther-Mohr of Dobbs Ferry, NY, as well as two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Frances hoped people wishing to make donations in her memory would kindly send them to The Polio Foundation of New Jersey (PNNJ), 110 Chestnut Ridge Road, #330, Montvale, New Jersey 07645.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020