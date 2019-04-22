|
Frances Louise Gossett
Greenville - Frances Louise Gossett, 87, widow of James E. Gossett, of Greenville, died Friday, April 19, 2019.
Born in Ashville, she was the daughter of the late Olive O. and Ellajay Banks Watts.
Frances was a member of Laurel Baptist Church. She was retired from Fiber Industries.
She is survived by her son, Robert E. Gossett of Charleston.
In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was preceded in death by her son, James T. "Jimbo" Gossett, her brother Oliver E. Watts, and her sister, Billy Radcliff.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Woodlawn Remembrance Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 2331 Laurens Road, Greenville, SC, 29607 or Greenville Literacy Association, 225 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 22, 2019