Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Woodlawn Remembrance Chapel
Wade Hampton Blvd
Greenville, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Remembrance Chapel
Wade Hampton Blvd
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Gossett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Louise Gossett


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Louise Gossett Obituary
Frances Louise Gossett

Greenville - Frances Louise Gossett, 87, widow of James E. Gossett, of Greenville, died Friday, April 19, 2019.

Born in Ashville, she was the daughter of the late Olive O. and Ellajay Banks Watts.

Frances was a member of Laurel Baptist Church. She was retired from Fiber Industries.

She is survived by her son, Robert E. Gossett of Charleston.

In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was preceded in death by her son, James T. "Jimbo" Gossett, her brother Oliver E. Watts, and her sister, Billy Radcliff.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Woodlawn Remembrance Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 2331 Laurens Road, Greenville, SC, 29607 or Greenville Literacy Association, 225 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now