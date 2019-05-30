Services
Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-639-2411
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Lawrence Chapel United Methodist Church
2101 Six Mile Highway
Central, SC
Central - Frances Madden Waldrop, 89, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

She was born in Pickens County, the daughter of the late N. Garvin Madden and Ludie Stephens Madden. She was a life-long member of Lawrence Chapel United Methodist Church.

Surviving is a daughter, Glenda Waldrop Stone(Roger) of Central; grandchildren, Jeff Stone(Shelley) of Seneca, Lisa S. Bona(Eric) of Anderson and Steven Merck of Greenville; great grandchildren, Michael Stone and Mary Mackenzie Bona; and brother Buddy Madden(Doris)of Central.

Mrs. Waldrop was preceded in death by her husband Walker M. Waldrop; daughter, Susan Waldrop; and son Tommy Waldrop.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2 pm at Lawrence Chapel United Methodist Church with burial in Lawrence Chapel Cemetery. Family will receive friends following burial in the Lawrence Chapel Fellowship Hall.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lawrence Chapel United Methodist Church, 2101 Six Mile Highway, Central, SC 29630.
Published in The Greenville News on May 30, 2019
