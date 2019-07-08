|
|
Mrs. Frances Myres Ballew
Sandersville, GA - Mrs. Frances Myres Ballew of Sandersville, Georgia, formerly of Greenville, South Carolina died on Friday, July 5, 2019, following an extended illness. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 9 at Deepstep United Methodist Church in Deepstep. Reverend Stan Ballew will officiate.
Mrs. Ballew was the wife of the late George Osborne Ballew, Sr. and was preceded in death by a son, George Osborne Ballew, Jr. Survivors are a son, Reverend Stan Ballew and his wife Suzanne of Deepstep; Daughter in law, Rita Ballew of Reidville, SC; four grandchildren, Eric Ballew, Stacie Bellew, Tammy Walker, and Melissa Foote; three great-grandchildren, Hannah Ballew, Kaylea Ballew, and Eli Walker.
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Deepstep United Methodist Church, c/o Stacey Brown, 97 Club Forest Road, Tennille, Georgia 31089.
May and Smith Funeral Directors in Sandersville, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.
www.mayandsmithfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 8, 2019