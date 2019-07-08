Services
May and Smith Funeral Directors - Sandersville
1119 Riddleville Rd (State Route 242) PO Box 1016
Sandersville, GA 31082
(478) 552-2501
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Deepstep United Methodist Church
Deepstep, SC
Sandersville, GA - Mrs. Frances Myres Ballew of Sandersville, Georgia, formerly of Greenville, South Carolina died on Friday, July 5, 2019, following an extended illness. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 9 at Deepstep United Methodist Church in Deepstep. Reverend Stan Ballew will officiate.

Mrs. Ballew was the wife of the late George Osborne Ballew, Sr. and was preceded in death by a son, George Osborne Ballew, Jr. Survivors are a son, Reverend Stan Ballew and his wife Suzanne of Deepstep; Daughter in law, Rita Ballew of Reidville, SC; four grandchildren, Eric Ballew, Stacie Bellew, Tammy Walker, and Melissa Foote; three great-grandchildren, Hannah Ballew, Kaylea Ballew, and Eli Walker.

The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Deepstep United Methodist Church, c/o Stacey Brown, 97 Club Forest Road, Tennille, Georgia 31089.

May and Smith Funeral Directors in Sandersville, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.

www.mayandsmithfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 8, 2019
