Frances Paxton
Frances Paxton

Greenville - Frances Ellen Dill Paxton, 83, of 3 Duvernet Drive, Greenville, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 surrounded by her children.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Robert and Ida Lou Bayne Dill and wife of 63 years to the late Charles Ray Paxton Sr. She was a 1955 graduate of Parker High School and was a homemaker. Mrs. Paxton was a member of Monaghan United Methodist Church after being a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church until it closed.

Mrs. Paxton is survived by two sons, Charles Ray "Chuck" Paxton Jr. (Terri) and Dennis Lane Paxton (Susan) and one daughter Gina Lynn Paxton of the home, who was her mother's devoted caregiver. She is also survived by one grandson, Chad D. McLees (Jaime) and four granddaughters, Kerri P. McAlister (Brad), Brandi M.Israel (Jeremy), Katie P. Bartley (Charles) and Haley P. Rouhan (Josh). She was also blessed with seventeen great-grandchildren and a special brother-in-law, Roy D. Paxton (Charlene).

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family Celebration of Life will be held for Mrs. Paxton. Memorials may be made to Monaghan United Methodist Church, 2 McBeth Street, Greenville, SC 29611.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
