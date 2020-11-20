Frances Price Poole
Greenville -
Frances Price Poole, 84, of Greenville SC, loving and devoted wife of Norman Poole Sr., died Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.
Born in Greenville on December 28th, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Geneva Ballew Price and Jesse Price.
She and Norman were married on July 16th, 1955 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past July. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked as a secretary and later as a substitute teacher but her greatest role was as mother and homemaker. She was a devoted Christian and life-long member of Laurel Baptist Church.
Her greatest gift was her love of family. She instilled the importance of this in her children and grandchildren. Every child, grandchild and great-grandchild knew they were special and loved. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and experiencing new things. She truly enjoyed cooking and hosting Sunday afternoon dinners after church. Her dream of visiting the family castle in Ireland became reality in 2015 when the family made a trip to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her husband, Norman Poole Sr.; sister, Betty Thackston of Atlanta; daughter, Susan Mitchell of Greer; son, Norman Poole Jr. and his wife, Allyson Lewis Poole; seven grandchildren, Sullivan Mitchell of Anderson, Alden Poole of Columbia, Jackson Poole of Charlotte, Jordan Hester of Charleston, Morgan Hester of Greenville, Nataley Childers of Atlanta, Miles Mitchell of Greenville; and nine great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park Remembrance Chapel with a graveside service following at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 2331 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.
