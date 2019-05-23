Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Unity Baptist Church
Greenville - Frances Mattox Ridgeway, 94, wife of the late William David Ridgeway, Sr., passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late George Mattox, Sr. and Catherine Fleming Mattox.

Mrs. Ridgeway was a member of Unity Baptist Church.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Kristen Welborn and husband, Will; three great-grandchildren, Matthew, David, and Katherine Welborn; two nieces, Patricia Mattox, and Linda Kerlee; and one nephew, George Mattox, III.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William David Ridgeway, Jr.; daughter, Cathy Ridgeway Faulconer; and brother, George Mattox, Jr.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615; or to Unity Baptist Church, 1000 Fairview Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 23, 2019
