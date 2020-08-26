Frances Rochester GrayGreenville - Frances Rochester Gray, 91, born July 17, 1929 passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020.She was the widow of Furman Ray Gray of Greenville and the daughter of the late Louie Edgar Rochester and Jennie Foster Rochester of Seneca. She was predeceased by brothers Marshall Rochester, Vernon Rochester and Keith Rochester of Seneca. She is survived by her sons, Furman Ray Gray, II, (Kip), of Greenville and Kevin Mark Gray of Long Island, New York; her grandchildren, Furman Ray Gray, III, (Trey) and partner, Mary, of Greenville and Ashley Gray Johnson and husband, Mike, of Greenville; her great granddaughters, McKenzie and Chloe Johnson, MacKenzie Davis and Meredith Gray of Greenville; her great great grandson, Rivers Johnson of Greenville; nieces Brenda Rochester Cantrell and Linda Rochester Humphries of Walhalla; nephew, Alan Rochester and wife, Nancy, of Seneca; brother-in-law, Dr. Otha Gray and wife, Elizabeth, of Augusta; sister-in-law, Gretchen Price Gray of Greenville.Frances was a supportive and loving wife to Ray for nearly 70 years. She was a devoted and caring mother to Kip and Kevin.She was an exceptionally creative, skilled and resourceful homemaker. She was a gifted and talented master of women's clothing design with a naturally keen sense and understanding of shape, form, line, balance and color. Her passion and joy was sewing. She was an avid reader, especially of the Bible. In her later years, she enjoyed effortlessly solving every crossword puzzle that she came across.Frances was a dedicated, committed, faithful member of mother church, Central Baptist Church, and daughter church, Earle Street Baptist Church, for over 60 years where she served in various capacities of leadership on the Altar Guild, the Children's Sunday School, the Women's Missionary Union, the Girls In Action and Team Pendleton House.A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29th at Earle Street Baptist Church in Greenville. There will be no visitation due to Covid-19. All attendees are respectfully requested to adhere to Covid-19 mask and social distancing guidelines.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to: The Ministry of Music, Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 West Earle Street, Greenville, SC 29609.