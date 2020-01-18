|
|
Frances Ruth Mosteller
Greer - Frances Ruth Armstrong Mosteller, 88, widow of Francis David "Scooter" Mosteller, passed away January 16, 2020 at Ashlan Village in Lyman, SC.
A native of Spartanburg County, a daughter of the late T.E. and Martha Caroline Wood Armstrong, she was a retired employee of J.P. Stevens & Co. and was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Sarah Mosteller of Greer and three grandchildren, Andrew Mosteller (Sara Ann), Aaron Mosteller and Anna Caroline Mosteller.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Zoar United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Michael Cheatham and Rev. Andrew Mosteller. Burial will be private.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home of the son and daughter-in-law.
Memorials may be made to Zoar United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 333, Greer, SC 29652.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020