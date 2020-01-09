Services
Frances Turner Robinson

Frances Turner Robinson Obituary
Frances Turner Robinson

Mauldin - Frances Turner Robinson, 83, was received into the loving arms of her precious Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ on January 8, 2020. She was joyfully reunited with her son Roger, her mother and father, 4 brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Robinson; son Dale Robinson (Kat); daughter Connie Hill (David); sister Carolyn Jones; and brother Steve Turner.

She leaves behind four precious grandchildren and their spouses and one great grandchild.

A visitation will be held at Cannon Funeral Home in Fountain Inn on Sunday, January 12, 2020 beginning at 1:30 pm. The Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Chapel at Cannon Funeral Home.

Memorials in her memory can be made to New Hope Baptist Church in Mauldin, SC.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.CannonByrd.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
