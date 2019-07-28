|
Frances Turner Wilson
Seneca - Frances Turner Wilson was born to Crawford and Mary Brooks Turner on September 1, 1943, and died July 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers John Turner and Bill Turner.
Frances was a graduate of Greenwood High School, a cum laude graduate of Furman University and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary where she received an MS in Social Work. After serving as a Social Worker she became a volunteer to help others in numerous ways including as a Guardian ad Litem, teaching English as a second language, Meals on Wheels, and tutoring adults and children. She was always active in her churches serving as a Sunday School teacher, playing handbells, teaching GA's and VBS, and going on various mission trips with youth and adults. Frances loved playing tennis, reading, quilting, games and puzzles.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Todd, her two children Julie Jordan (Rusty) of Trussville, AL, and Ryan Wilson (Kay) of Seneca, five grandchildren, Jenna Wilson, Mary Brooks Wilson, Kate Jordan, Turner Wilson, and Carter Jordan, her sister Anne Miller (John) of Greenville and sisters-in-law Mary Arrowood (Glenn) of Greenville, Betsy Turner of Richmond, VA, and Cary Roberts (Robert) of Lynchburg, VA.
Her Memorial Service will be Thursday, August 1, at Trinity Baptist Church in Seneca at 2:00 PM with visitation at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church or to one's favorite charity.
Published in The Greenville News on July 28, 2019