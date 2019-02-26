|
Frances Victoria Burgess
Greenville - Frances Victoria Burgess, 83, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
She was born in Greenville to the late Lee and Lina Goodlett. Frances was a former supervisor of Hamrick's. She was a past member of Park Place Baptist Church and David Street Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, choir member and a deacon's wife. Francis was a current member of Monaghan Baptist Church.
Frances is survived by her three children; Eddie Burgess, Steve Burgess and Deborah Stephens; 5 grandchildren, Jade Chappell, Toree Powers, Chanler, Chase and Colby Burgess; three great grandchildren; Hayden Chappell, Payce Chappell and Zane Burgess; three sisters, Polly Hensley, Sue Trammell and Martha Lyons; and a former husband for over 40 years, Furman Burgess.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her special friends, Gregoria Santos and Ricardo Osario for their loving care.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister and three brothers.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 12:30 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 26, 2019