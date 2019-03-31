Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Creek Baptist Church
Francis Lawton Boroughs Obituary
Francis Lawton Boroughs

Greenville - Francis Lawton Boroughs, 90, husband of the late Lois Thackston Boroughs, went to be with the Lord and savior on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born in Greenville, SC to the late William Pressley Boroughs and Katheryn Robertson Boroughs.

Francis was a 1945 graduate of Greenville High School and a longtime member of Mt. Creek Baptist Church.

Francis had a goat dairy for 25 years and was a milk producer for the Biltmore Dairy. He also retired from the Greenville News.

Mr. Boroughs was survived by one daughter, Betty Boroughs Masters (Bill) of Pelzer, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Boroughs was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Hogg.

Special thanks to Lisa, Brookdale Skilled Nursing Greenville and Brookdale Hospice.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Monday, April 1, 2019 at Mt. Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. Bert Watts officiating; burial will follow by at Mt. Creek Baptist Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at 11:00 AM.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Creek Baptist Church or to a .

Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 31, 2019
