Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Francis Mimms Horn

Francis Mimms Horn Obituary
Francis Mimms Horn

Greenville - Francis Mimms Horn, 90, wife and college sweetheart of the late Steve Horn, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Born in Honea Path, SC, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Lucille Donald Mimms.

Francis was a former member of Second Presbyterian Church. She loved to read, playing bridge and traveling across the World. She was the most loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and Gia anyone could ask for.

She is survived by Jean Farotto and husband Jimmy, of Greer, Steve Ridenhour and wife Donna, of Duncan; Four grandchildren, Micahel Farotto and wife Kelly, Alex Farotto and wife Cara, Zach Farotto and fiancé Shatuong, Jenna Teague and husband Josh; and two precioud great granddaughters, Corinne Farotto and Cameron Farotto..

She was preceded in death by her first loving husband of 35 years, George Ridenhour; and sister, Eleanor Ashmore.

A private Graveside Service will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Francis to the Cancer Society of Greenville.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
