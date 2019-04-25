Francis Olin Gregory



Easley - Francis Olin Gregory, 88, of Easley, husband of the late Doris Pruitt Gregory, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home.



Born in Woodruff, SC and grew up in Union, SC he was a son of the late Philo Edwin Gregory, Jr. and Agnes Barker Gregory.



Mr. Gregory was retired from Coca-Cola in Greenville. He was a member of Edgewood Church of Christ in Greenville and proudly served his country in the US Air Force. he loved his family, enjoyed helping others and picking up pecans.



Surviving are his children, Wayne C. Gregory (Debbie) of Anderson and Linda Gregory Macko (Ronald) of Henderson, NV; a special niece raised in the home, Tiffany Caldwell of Easley; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brothers, Philo Edwin Gregory, III of Mauldin and Dennis B. Gregory of Townville; and a sister, Carol G. King of Greenville.



In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Gregory is predeceased by sisters, Janelle G. Bagwell, Betty G. Pridemore and Catherine E. Jones.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 12:45 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.



Flowers will be accepted.



The family will be at their respective homes.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley which is assisting the family.