Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Eastview Cemetery
Westminster, SC
Francis W. "Frank" Sheldon


1921 - 2020
Francis W. "Frank" Sheldon Obituary
Francis W. "Frank" Sheldon

Greenville - Mr. Francis W. "Frank" Sheldon passed from the earth on February 2, 2020 at Patewood Rehabilitation and Health of Greenville SC.

He was born on September 8, 1921. His parents were the late William Francis and Winifred Diehl Sheldon of Westminster, SC. After graduating from Furman University, Frank served as a member of the United States Defence Dept. During WWII. After the war he settled in Greenville SC. He was employed by and retired from GMAC.

Surviving is his wife Ingrid Sheldon of Greenville, a son Glenn Sheldon (Dee) of Inman, a daughter Carole Boyd (Randy) of Greenville, grandchildren Randi O'Connell (Vince) and Matthew Boyd (Jaci), both of Greenville, and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be graveside at the Eastview Cemetery in Westminster, SC at 10:00 am on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
