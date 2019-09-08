|
Frank B. Childress, Jr.
Piedmont - Frank Bruce Childress, Jr. died Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born in Six Mile March 8, 1924, a son of Frank B. Childress, Sr., and Flora Ellen Bennett Childress. He was one of seven children growing up in Six Mile, South Carolina.
Frank is survived by his wife, Charlotte Reid Childress of Piedmont; and three children from previous marriages: Louise Hayes, Austin, Texas, James Edward Childress of Easley, South Carolina, and Frankie Lynn Bramlett of Anderson, South Carolina; three granddaughters, Danielle Hayes of Austin, TX, and Jessica and Jennifer Smith of South Carolina; and two great grandchildren, Anika Hayes Bednar and Lukas Hayes Bednar. In addition, Frank is survived by two sisters, Rachel Hollifield of Marion, North Carolina and Earlene Sublette of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Margaret Franklin, Emma Pittman, and Helen Gatch; and one brother, Charles Childress.
Mr. Childress proudly served in the U. S. Army Air Corp during World War II. He was in the Pacific Theatre during the height of that war. He was honored to serve or country and shared many stories from that time in his life. His working career was primarily as a machinist and tool and die maker.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 11th at the Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery in Six Mile, South Carolina.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM Tuesday at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Road, Central.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 8, 2019