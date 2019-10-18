Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Easley Presbyterian Church
200 S. First Street
Easley, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Blackwelder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Blackwelder


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Blackwelder Obituary
Frank Blackwelder

Easley - Rawlin Franklin (Frank) Blackwelder, 85, of Easley, husband of Joan Billings Blackwelder, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019.

Born on June 28, 1934 in Cabarrus County, NC, Mr. Blackwelder was a son of the late Everett Richard and Gertrude Johnston Blackwelder. He grew up in Harrisburg, NC and graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1952. He began working as a telegrapher for Southern Railway (later Norfolk Southern) while in high school and remained with the company until his retirement in 1990. In 1966, he and his family relocated when he became a dispatcher in the railroad's Greenville office. At the time of his retirement, he was an assistant superintendent. He served in the United States Army for two years, teaching cryptography classes. Mr. Blackwelder was a lifelong Presbyterian and had been a member of Easley Presbyterian Church since 1966.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Blackwelder was predeceased by a daughter, Julie Lavan Blackwelder. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan Billings Blackwelder of the home and his daughter, Ingrid Blackwelder Erwin of Greenville. He is also survived by two sisters, Doris Blackwelder Poston of Concord, NC and Nancy Blackwelder Worsley of Wrightsville Beach, NC.

Following a private burial, the memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Easley Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Dr. Bill Seel and the Reverend Dr. Christie Gravely officiating. Visitation will follow in the church parlor.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Julie L. Blackwelder Endowed Scholarship, Winthrop University Foundation, 302 Tillman Hall, Rock Hill, SC 29733.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Download Now