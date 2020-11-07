1/1
Frank Burrell
Frank Burrell

Easley - Frank Joseph Burrell, 87, of Easley, husband of Edith Lawton Burrell, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Born in Lake Toxaway, NC, he was a son of the late Lunnie and Susan Nicholson Burrell.

Frank was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was the owner of Crescent Cleaners for 40 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed farming.

In addition to his loving wife of 13 years, Frank is survived by his children, Louise Sutton (Fred), Patsy Cash (Terry), Jordan Hunt (Candace), and Jacob Hunt; four grandchildren, Susan Moore (Casey), Elliott Cash, Gavin Hunt, and Creed Hunt; one great granddaughter, Olivia Moore; sister, Janie Fowler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Otto, Chris, and Jack Burrell; and three sisters, Emma Deal, Agnes Beck, and Marguerite Merritt.

Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Northwest. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Trinity Baptist Church, 3570 Pelzer Highway, Easley, SC 29642.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
