Frank Harrison Baity, Jr.
Greenville - Frank Harrison Baity, Jr., 90, died Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Born in Oconee, SC, he was the son of the late Frank Harrison Baity, Sr and Pearl Owens Baity.
Frank retired from JP Stevens and he was of Assembly of God faith. He served in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran.
He is survived by sisters, Frances Blount and Betty Gosnell; brother, David Baity; step-daughters, Judith Russell and Linda Raines.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Alma Clardy Baity; second wife, Grace Russell Baity; and brothers, John Arnold and Joe Roy Baity.
Although there will be no formal visitation, friends are welcome to view and leave notes of condolence for the family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown. A funeral service to celebrate Frank's life will follow in the Downtown Chapel at 12 p.m. Seating is limited to allow for social distancing and those in attendance are asked to wear a mask. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680 or St. Jude's Children Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate
.
The family would like to give special thanks to his caregiver, Susan Willoughby.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.