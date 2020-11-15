1/1
Frank Harrison Baity Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Harrison Baity, Jr.

Greenville - Frank Harrison Baity, Jr., 90, died Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Born in Oconee, SC, he was the son of the late Frank Harrison Baity, Sr and Pearl Owens Baity.

Frank retired from JP Stevens and he was of Assembly of God faith. He served in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran.

He is survived by sisters, Frances Blount and Betty Gosnell; brother, David Baity; step-daughters, Judith Russell and Linda Raines.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Alma Clardy Baity; second wife, Grace Russell Baity; and brothers, John Arnold and Joe Roy Baity.

Although there will be no formal visitation, friends are welcome to view and leave notes of condolence for the family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown. A funeral service to celebrate Frank's life will follow in the Downtown Chapel at 12 p.m. Seating is limited to allow for social distancing and those in attendance are asked to wear a mask. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680 or St. Jude's Children Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.

The family would like to give special thanks to his caregiver, Susan Willoughby.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Burial
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved