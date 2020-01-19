|
Frank James Surrett
Blythewood - Frank James Surrett, 76, of Blythewood, SC died January 17 , 2020. Born in Greenville, SC on June 17, 1943 he was the son of the late Helen Burnett and adopted mother, Maggie Burden Surrett.
James was a graduate of Carolina High School and was employed with Kraft/Sealtest most of his life. While In Greenville, he was involved in Hejaz and later Jamil temple in Columbia and was raised to a 3rd degree Mason. He was very active member of the Shriners Hejaz in Greenville 32nd degree. Later in his life he moved to Columbia SC and transferred his membership into the Blythewood Lodge #365 and participated with the Jamil Shrine as well. He, in his heart, felt these were worthy organizations. Following his move to Blythewood, James enjoyed working for Sharpe Shoppe Convenience Stores, where he rarely met a stranger and where his community enjoyed his kind and funny personality.
Survivors include his loving daughter Sherry Mcjunkin of Greenville,SC; a sister, Mary Alice Mcghee of Columbia, SC; and granddaughter Evers Greene-McJunkin.
The funeral service for Mr. Surrett will be held at 2pm Wednesday January 22 at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm road Ext., Columbia, SC. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Gardens of Columbia,
9301 Wilson Blvd., Columbia, SC 29203. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 o'clock Tuesday evening at the Funeral home.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020